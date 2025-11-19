Kazakh Film Days open in Tokyo, strengthening cultural ties with Japan

The event features screenings of films about the history of the Great Steppe, the cultural heritage of nomadic civilization, and national traditions, with the aim of strengthening cultural dialogue between Kazakhstan and Japan.

Photo credit: The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Japan / Instagram

On the opening day, audiences were presented with the historical epic The Kazakh Khanate: The Diamond Sword, which tells the story of Kazakh statehood in the 15th century.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev emphasized that introducing Kazakh cinema to Japanese society not only opens up Kazakhstan’s artistic world but also conveys cultural values that foster mutual understanding.

The program also includes Akan Sataev’s historical drama Dawn of the Great Steppe and Aydin Sakhaman’s biographical film about the legendary musical group Dos-Mukasan.

The event is part of Kazakhstan’s cultural diplomacy efforts, aimed at promoting national culture abroad and presenting contemporary Kazakh cinema to international audiences.

