Kazakh Cinema Days held in Oslo

As part of the program, the Kazakh films “Myn Bala: Warriors of the Steppe”, “The Story of a Mother”, and “Districts” were screened, according to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The screenings took place at one of the leading cultural centers located in the heart of the Norwegian capital - the Cinemateket (Norsk Filminstitutt).

The concept behind the film screenings was based on the idea of presenting the history of Kazakhstan across different periods - from the era of state formation to modern social realities.

The screenings were attended by representatives of Norway’s official, business, and public communities, as well as students, members of diplomatic missions, and the Kazakh diaspora.

The program generated genuine interest among local audiences in Kazakhstan’s history, cultural traditions, and contemporary society, highlighting the importance of such events for further dialogue between the two countries.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The Kazakh Cinema Days became an important event in the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Norway, contributing to the strengthening the cultural ties between our countries.

Earlier, it was reported that The Cinema Days of Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan were held at the Cinema Palace of Uzbekistan.