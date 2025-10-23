Kazakh fighters start strong at Asian Youth Games
14:35, 23 October 2025
Kazakh MMA fighters successfully started their performance at the now-running Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
In the men’s 80kg weight category, Nurtileu Otegen earned a unanimous decision victory over Muso Ibrohimzoda of Tajikistan.
Meanwhile, Amelina Bakiyeva claimed an early victory over Fotima Fozilova of Tajikistan.
It is worth noting that MMA competitions are being held for the first time in the history of the Asian Youth Games.
