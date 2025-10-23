Kazakh fighters start strong at Asian Youth Games

In the men’s 80kg weight category, Nurtileu Otegen earned a unanimous decision victory over Muso Ibrohimzoda of Tajikistan.

Meanwhile, Amelina Bakiyeva claimed an early victory over Fotima Fozilova of Tajikistan.

It is worth noting that MMA competitions are being held for the first time in the history of the Asian Youth Games.

Photo credit: Olympic.kz

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s triathlete Ramazan Ainegov has claimed silver in the super sprint discipline at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Manama.