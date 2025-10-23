EN
    Kazakh fighters start strong at Asian Youth Games

    14:35, 23 October 2025

    Kazakh MMA fighters successfully started their performance at the now-running Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    In the men’s 80kg weight category, Nurtileu Otegen earned a unanimous decision victory over Muso Ibrohimzoda of Tajikistan.

    Meanwhile, Amelina Bakiyeva claimed an early victory over Fotima Fozilova of Tajikistan.

    It is worth noting that MMA competitions are being held for the first time in the history of the Asian Youth Games.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s triathlete Ramazan Ainegov has claimed silver in the super sprint discipline at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Manama.

