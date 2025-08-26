Kazakh fighter jets escort plane of Jordanian King Abdullah II
Fighter jets of the Kazakh Air Defense Forces escorted the plane of King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan through the airspace of Kazakhstan before it landed in Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the Telegram channel BORT No.1.
Earlier, it was reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan at the international airport in capital Astana.
During the two-day visit, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and King Abdullah II are expected to hold talks and attend the Kazakhstan-Jordan business forum.