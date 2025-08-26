EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh fighter jets escort plane of Jordanian King Abdullah II

    19:45, 26 August 2025

    Fighter jets of the Kazakh Air Defense Forces escorted the plane of King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan through the airspace of Kazakhstan before it landed in Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the Telegram channel BORT No.1.  

    Kazakh fighter jets escort plane of Jordanian King Abdullah II
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakh fighter jets escort plane of Jordanian King Abdullah II
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, it was reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan at the international airport in capital Astana. 

    During the two-day visit, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and King Abdullah II are expected to hold talks and attend the Kazakhstan-Jordan business forum.

    President of Kazakhstan Politics Jordan Kazakhstan and Jordan
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All