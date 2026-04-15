Kazakh fencers to compete at Sabre World Cup stage in Padua

Eight fencers represent Kazakhstan’s team: Beksultan Abzhal, Kuanysh Ergashbay, Zhanat Nabiyev, Kainazar Nurkatuly, Artyom Sarkissyan, Nazarbay Sattarkhan, and Nurmukhamed Zhailybay.

The World Cup stage will take place April 17-19.

To note, in March 2023, Artyom Sarkissyan won silver in the men’s individual sabre at the World Cup stage in Padua.

Earlier, it was reported that the Kazakhstani women’s sabre team would compete at the 2026 FIE Women’s Sabre World Cup stage in Athens, Greece.