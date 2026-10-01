Kazakh Esmigul Kuyulova wins 2nd Asian Games bronze medal

In the women’s 63 kg final bout, Esmigul Kuyulova beat Uzbekistan’s Marzhon Nurulloyeva to add another bronze medal to the country’s tally.

Notably, Esmigul Kuyulova pocketed bronze at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou.

As written before, Kazakh Zhibek Kulumbetova won a bronze medal in the women’s 49 kg jiujitsu finals at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan.

The Summer Asian Games are being held in Aichi Prefecture in Japan from 19 September to 4 October 2026.