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    Kazakh Esmigul Kuyulova wins 2nd Asian Games bronze medal

    14:19, 1 October 2026

    Kazakhstan’s judoka Esmigul Kuyulova bagged bronze at the now-running 20th Summer Asian Games in Japan, Qazinform News Agency cites the NOC.

    Kazakh Esmigul Kuyulova wins 2nd Asian Games bronze medal
    Photo credit: Nurgali Zhumagazy/NOC

    In the women’s 63 kg final bout, Esmigul Kuyulova beat Uzbekistan’s Marzhon Nurulloyeva to add another bronze medal to the country’s tally.

    Notably, Esmigul Kuyulova pocketed bronze at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou.

    As written before, Kazakh Zhibek Kulumbetova won a bronze medal in the women’s 49 kg jiujitsu finals at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan.

    The Summer Asian Games are being held in Aichi Prefecture in Japan from 19 September to 4 October 2026.

    Sport Asian Games Kazakhstan Japan Judo
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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