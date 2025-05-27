Kazakh epée fencing team finishes with no medals at World Cup in France

The best individual result came from Ruslan Kurbanov, who finished 17th.

Kirill Pavlov finished 32nd, Elmir Alimzhanov – 51st, Kirill Prokhodov – 81st, Nikita Zhulinskiy – 119th, Vadim Sharlaimov – 175th, Yerlik Sertay – 98th, Bogdan Lukin – 209th, and Alexandr Fedotov – 218th.

Kazakhstan claimed 13th place in the team competition.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s epée fencer Ruslan Kurbanov hauled a silver medal at the FIE Epee Fencing Grand Prix series held in Bogota, Colombia.