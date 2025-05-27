Kazakh epée fencing team finishes with no medals at World Cup in France
08:20, 27 May 2025
Team Kazakhstan wrapped up its performance with no medals at the Men’s Épée Fencing World Cup in France's Saint-Maur, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The best individual result came from Ruslan Kurbanov, who finished 17th.
Kirill Pavlov finished 32nd, Elmir Alimzhanov – 51st, Kirill Prokhodov – 81st, Nikita Zhulinskiy – 119th, Vadim Sharlaimov – 175th, Yerlik Sertay – 98th, Bogdan Lukin – 209th, and Alexandr Fedotov – 218th.
Kazakhstan claimed 13th place in the team competition.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s epée fencer Ruslan Kurbanov hauled a silver medal at the FIE Epee Fencing Grand Prix series held in Bogota, Colombia.