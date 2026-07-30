Kazakh Energy Ministry сomments on another drone attack on CPC tankers

According to the ministry, oil loading at the terminal had been stopped preemptively because of the risk of a drone attack.

"According to CPC information, on July 30, the tanker Nissos Sifnos was struck by a UAV in the vicinity of the tanker-loading manifold while finishing its loading operation at single-point mooring No.3. Due to the threat of a drone attack, oil loading by CPC had been halted in advance. In addition, the tanker Marathi was also attacked 6–7 nautical miles from the marine terminal while en route to load," the ministry's press service said.

Earlier, CPC reported drone attacks on 2 tankers at the Marine Terminal. According to the CPC press center, the incident occurred on July 30, 2026, at 01:48 am Moscow time, when the tanker Niffos Sifnos sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, chartered by Tengizchevroil (Chevron), was attacked while loading crude oil at CPC’s Single Point Mooring (SPM‑3).