Kazakh Energy Minister Akkenzhenov meets U.S. Treasury’s OFAC Director Bradley Smith
22:50, 6 November 2025
Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov held a meeting with Director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control at the US Department of the Treasury Bradley Smith, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Kazakh Energy Minister said the talks focused on ways to minimize unintended consequences of the U.S. sanctions policy for Kazakhstan’s economy and reviewed practical aspects of bilateral cooperation.
The sides reiterated their commitment to maintaining an open, pragmatic, and transparent dialogue based on mutual respect and agreed to continue consultations, reads the Ministry’s statement.
Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan and the U.S. ink a memorandum on critical minerals cooperation.