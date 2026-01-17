Kazakh emergency services rescue 81 foreign nationals from bus in Kokshetau

The Akmola Regional Emergency Department reported that the bus was halted in Kokshetau after dangerously low temperatures created hazardous driving conditions.

"There were 81 foreign citizens on board, including 17 children. All passengers are citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan," stated Yersain Koishibayev, the Emergency Department's official spokesperson.

Regional rescuers, working alongside police officers, evacuated the passengers and relocated them to an adaptation center and a city hotel. All necessary assistance was provided to the group.

The evacuees expressed their gratitude to the emergency teams for their swift action and support in the dangerous situation.

Earlier last year, congratulating rescuers ahead of their professional day (October 19), President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reminded that Emergency Situations Ministry employees saved the lives of about 225,000 people over the past five years.