Kazakh Emergencies Ministry warns of avalanche risk in mountainous areas

Photo credit: Kazakh Emergencies Ministry

Due to unstable weather conditions, a risk of spontaneous snow avalanches remains in certain areas.

Avalanche danger persists in the south, southeast and mountains in East Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Emergencies Ministry

Residents and tourists are advised not to enter steep snow-covered slopes, as this may trigger avalanches.

The ministry stressed since the beginning of the year, four spontaneous avalanches have been recorded.

Photo credit: Emeregncies Ministry

To ensure safety, 17 preventive avalanche releases have been carried out in Almaty, Almaty region, and East Kazakhstan, totaling more than 4,206 cubic meters of snow.

Snow accumulation and avalanche-prone areas are being constantly monitored. 217 ground inspections have been carried out nationwide.

Photo credit: Emergencies Ministry

110 warning signs have been installed in areas at risk of avalanches.

The Emergencies Ministry urges locals to avoid visiting mountainous areas during avalanche warnings, check weather forecasts before going to the mountains and plan routes, stick to marked trails and avoid unprepared slopes. It is recommended to postpone mountain trips for 2–3 days after heavy snowfall until the snowpack stabilizes.

Earlier, on January 28, controlled avalanche releases were carried out in East Kazakhstan on one of the most avalanche-prone road sections — the Sogornoye–Barlyk highway.

Last March, one killed, two injured in an avalanche at Almaty’s Shymbulak.