One dead, two injured in avalanche at Almaty’s Shymbulak

The Emergency Situations Department said on Monday that the police had received a report from the Ski Resort Shymbulak of a human-triggered avalanche near the Komsomol peak, located 1 km from the resort.

Three people were skiing in a no-go area one kilometer apart from the Ski Resort Shymbulak on the Levyi Talgar Pass near Lake Nunatak, Talgar district, said the authorities.

According to the press service of the Emergency Situations Department, three freeriders, who had triggered an avalanche, were buried under the snow. Two skiers involved in the accident survived, with one found dead. Their identities are still unknown.

The rescuers warn of avalanche threats in mountainous areas, as tourists and outdoor enthusiasts are advised to exercise caution and read the avalanche forecast ahead of time.