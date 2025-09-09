Kazakh Embassy in S. Korea to appoint Police Attaché

To that end, First Vice-Minister of Labor and Social Protection Askarbek Yertayev met with representatives from Kazakhstan's Ministries of Internal Affairs and Foreign Affairs.

The meeting focused on combating illegal migration and ensuring the legal residence of Kazakhstan citizens in the Republic of Korea.

Following the discussions, a decision was made to soon appoint a Police Attaché to the Kazakh Embassy in South Korea. The Attaché's role will be to monitor the stay of Kazakhstan citizens, including identifying cases of illegal migration and unauthorized employment.

All identified violations will be immediately registered and submitted for further action by the relevant authorities in both the Republic of Kazakhstan and Republic of Korea.

