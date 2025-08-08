Kazakhstan’s inclusion in S. Korea’s Employment Permit System discussed in Astana

The press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population stated the meeting discussed further steps towards Kazakhstan’s inclusion in South Korea’s Employment Permit System (EPS).

Yertayev briefed Cho Tae-ick about measures Kazakhstan takes to ensure legal, safe and managed employment of Kazakhstani nationals in South Korea. The sides agreed to enhance cooperation in this direction.

In conclusion, the Kazakh Deputy Minister expressed gratitude to the South Korean embassy for the constructive and substantial dialogue.

