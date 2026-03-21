Head of State takes part in public celebrations marking Nauryz holiday

A thematic program showcasing the nation’s historical and cultural legacy was staged for the President. On display were works by masters of ceramics and woodworking, examples of sewing and jewelry art, leather goods, as well as works by artists reflecting the richness and diversity of national traditions.

Photo credit: Akorda

In addition, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inspected the venues where national sports competitions were held.

Photo credit: Akorda

The techniques of qazaq kuresi (Kazakh traditional wrestling), weightlifting competitions, arm wrestling, asyk atu, arkan tartu, togyz kumalak, langi tebu, and koshkar keteru, among others, were demonstrated at the event.

Photo credit: Akorda

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier today that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has arrived in the Turkistan region for a working visit. The Head of State visited the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi in Turkistan.