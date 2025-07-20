EN
    Kazakh Eduard Kim ranks among Top 10 at World Aquatics Masters Championships

    09:15, 20 July 2025

    Kazakh Eduard Kim finished ninth in the finals at the Artistic Swimming World Championships at the World Aquatics Masters Championships underway in Singapore, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Photo credit: NOC

    He scored 217.7084 points in the men’s solo artistic swimming technical routine.

    Russia’s Alexander Maltsev took home gold with 251.7133 points.

    To note, the Kazakh team sailed into the finals of the Artistic Swimming World Championships at the World Aquatics Masters Championships in Singapore. The finals are slated for July 20.

    Sport Swimming Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
