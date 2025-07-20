Kazakh Eduard Kim ranks among Top 10 at World Aquatics Masters Championships
09:15, 20 July 2025
Kazakh Eduard Kim finished ninth in the finals at the Artistic Swimming World Championships at the World Aquatics Masters Championships underway in Singapore, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
He scored 217.7084 points in the men’s solo artistic swimming technical routine.
Russia’s Alexander Maltsev took home gold with 251.7133 points.
To note, the Kazakh team sailed into the finals of the Artistic Swimming World Championships at the World Aquatics Masters Championships in Singapore. The finals are slated for July 20.