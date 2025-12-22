Kazakh duo wins tennis tournament in Türkiye

The Kazakh duo claimed the doubles title after defeating Ani Amiraghyan of Armenia and Ada Kumru of Türkiye in the final. The closely contested match ended 5-7, 6-4, 11-9 in favor of the Kazakh players.

The victory marks the second joint title for Arystanbekova and Dyussebay on the professional ITF women’s tour. Earlier this year, Asylzhan Arystanbekova and Ingkar Dyussebay also captured the ITF W15 doubles title in Astana.

Qazinform previously reported that Kazakhstan's Amir Omarkhanov won his first professional tennis title.