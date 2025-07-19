EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh duo out of World Aquatics Masters Championships finals

    09:15, 19 July 2025

    The Kazakh duo of Yasmina Tuyakova and Arina Pushkina failed to reach the finals of the Artistic Swimming World Championships at the World Aquatics Masters Championships underway in Singapore, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakh duo out of World Aquatics Masters Championships finals
    Photo credit: NOC

    They scored 249.1542 points in the individual technical program to finish 16th.

    The World Aquatics Championships will run in Singapore through August 3. The artistic swimming competitions commenced on July 18.

    Earlier, Karina Magrupova advanced to the finals in the individual event.

    Sport Swimming Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All