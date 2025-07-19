Kazakh duo out of World Aquatics Masters Championships finals
09:15, 19 July 2025
The Kazakh duo of Yasmina Tuyakova and Arina Pushkina failed to reach the finals of the Artistic Swimming World Championships at the World Aquatics Masters Championships underway in Singapore, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
They scored 249.1542 points in the individual technical program to finish 16th.
The World Aquatics Championships will run in Singapore through August 3. The artistic swimming competitions commenced on July 18.
Earlier, Karina Magrupova advanced to the finals in the individual event.