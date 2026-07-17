Kazakh drone soccer teams among top 10 at FIDA Intercontinental Cup 2026

Kazakhstan was represented by six teams: national teams in the Class 20 and Class 40 categories, and four club teams competing in Class 20.

Following the tournament's results, the Kazakhstan national team in the Class 40 competition secured sixth place, while the Class 20 national squad finished seventh. One Class 20 club team from Kazakhstan also broke into the overall top 10, outperforming dozens in the 60-team field.

In recognition of their high level of training, athletic prowess, and contribution to the development of international cooperation, all Kazakh teams were presented with the International Excellence Award.

The FIDA Intercontinental Cup 2026 was held from July 15 to 17 in Incheon, the Republic of Korea, bringing together over 60 teams from more than 20 countries.

It is noted that drone soccer has seen active development in Kazakhstan in recent years. The successful performance of the domestic teams on the global stage reflects systemic efforts to advance this high-tech sport, train competitive athletes, and popularize engineering and digital technologies among the youth.

As Qazinform News Agency previously reported, an Astana school student was named the best pilot at the Drone Soccer Championships in the U.S.