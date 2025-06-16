Kazakhstan, China to launch major joint projects in agriculture, energy and transport

Kazakhstan plans to build new plants, agricultural clusters and energy facilities in its regions in the nearest time.

For instance, Zhambyl region is implementing a major corn processing project. China’s Fufeng Group is set to inject $800 million in the construction of the plant with a processing capacity of 1 million tons of corn per year. The enterprise plans to release high-value added products including lysine and amino acids. The project is expected to generate 1,500 jobs and the region’s farmers have already started signing contracts on the supply of raw materials.

Xinjiang Lihua Group Co Ltd is engaged in the creation of a cotton cluster in Turkistan region worth $420 million. The initiative covers a full cycle of the process - from cotton growing to its deep processing and manufacture of textile products. The project aims at import substitution, export and light industry development, as well as construction of 10 enterprises with the generation of more than 4,000 jobs.

Dalian Hesheng Holdings is set to invest $650 million in the construction of a deep grain processing facility in Akmola region. The plant will manufacture gluten, starch and other export-oriented products. The project aims at signing long-term contracts with Kazakhstani farmers and will give a new impetus to agricultural processing development.

Another Chinese company TBEA Company Limited is implementing a large-scale energy project in Almaty region. The region will soon commission a 1000Wt power plant and a transformer plant. The region also plans to build a coal thermal power plant with a capacity of 1320MWt to supply heat to Alatau city. Investments in the project are expected to reach $3.7 billion.

Qingdao Wanlin Food Corporation is set to build an onion dehydration and a deep vegetable processing plant with $89 million to be invested in the project. The products manufactured at the enterprise will be exported to China, the U.S. and Europe.The project is expected to employ some 300 people.

Kazakhstan also plans to implement projects with the participation of such Chinese companies as China Construction Engineering Corporation, Energy China Group, CITIC Construction, China CAMC Engineering, Huawei, Aladdin Holdings Group, YTO Express etc. The agreements cover energy, agroindustrial complex, transport, information-communication technologies and education sectors.

The sides also agreed to cooperate in deep processing of agricultural products, renewable energy sources, urban infrastructure and coal chemistry.