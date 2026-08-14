Kazakh doctors save patient, tumor invading blood vessel removed

The team removed the left kidney along with the tumor. They also extracted a tumor thrombus from the vessel lumen.

The operation required extreme precision to avoid vascular damage and severe complications.

The surgical team was led by Zhandos Seidakhmetov, assisted by Madiyar Kambaruly, with anesthesia provided by Khashim Ismanov.

The procedure was completed without complications.

The patient’s condition stabilized post-surgery.

Recently, the same center restored a patient’s lower lip after tumor removal.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan launches next-generation smart surgery technologies.