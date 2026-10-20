Kazakh designers win silver and bronze at Pentawards 2026

Almaty-based branding agency BrandForma won silver in the competition for its identity and packaging design for Marlow, a Kazakh brand of premium door and furniture hardware.

Photo credit: BrandForma/ Pentawards 2026

Meanwhile, brand strategist Yrysty Yerden received bronze for SAF Qymyz, a conceptual project reimagining the packaging of kumys, a traditional fermented mare's milk drink.

The awards were announced at a ceremony in London on October 16. The competition received more than 2,000 entries from 66 countries, with around 700 projects making the shortlist.

Photo credit: BrandForma/ Pentawards 2026

The Marlow project centers on symmetry, reflecting the design of door handles and the way doors open. Its packaging features two symmetrical panels that open outward like a double door, secured by magnets.

SAF Qymyz takes a different approach, proposing an aluminum can as a contemporary format for kumys. The design incorporates silhouettes inspired by kese, traditional bowls used for drinking the beverage. The concept aims to make kumys more accessible to younger urban consumers while retaining its cultural associations.

“SAF grew out of a simple question: why does a drink with a thousand-year history still have no contemporary form?” Yerden said.

Founded in Belgium in 2007, Pentawards is an international competition dedicated to packaging design. Its 2026 edition marks the award's 20th anniversary.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that artists from the Kyzylorda Region brought traditional Kazakh music and national heritage to Germany.