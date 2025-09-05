Kazakh Deputy PM Zhumangarin holds meeting with U.S. business leaders

During talks, the Deputy Prime Minister stressed that the U.S. is among key trade and economic partners of Kazakhstan, and that enhancing bilateral ties is a top priority in the country’s foreign policy.

Zhumangarin said that bilateral trade reached 4.2 billion US dollars last year, highlighting great to further bolster trade, while facilitating the mutual trade environment.

Today, U.S. companies actively operate in Kazakhstan, including up to 700 enterprises with investment in excess of 51 billion US dollars since 2025.

Among major investors are Chevron, ExxonMobil, Pfizer, General Electric, Wabtec, and others, that contribute greatly to development of oil and gas, pharma, energy, and machine building sectors, thus demonstrating their continuing trust to the Kazakh investment climate and sustainable strategic partnership.

A wide range of issues, focusing on deeper cooperation, were on the table. The U.S. side discussed improving legislation, norms of the new Tax Code, promoting tourist, and overcoming trade barriers, among others.

Concluding the meeting, Zhumangarin pointed out the importance of direct dialogue with investors across all stages of project implementation, urging U.S. partners to actively utilize opportunities in Kazakhstan for business growth and expressed willingness to join hands to deliver breakthrough initiatives.

