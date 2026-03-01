EN
    Kazakh Deputy FM receives Iranian Ambassador

    00:45, 5 March 2026

    The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Alibek Bakaev, received the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Akbar Joukar, Qazinform News Agency reports via the Kazakh MFA press service.

    Photo credit: gov.kz

    At the meeting on Wednesday, views on the current situation in the Middle East were exchanged.

    Furthermore, the parties discussed issues of Kazakh-Iranian cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to the implementation of the agreements reached following high-level negotiations.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstanis are returning home via special flights from Jeddah and Dubai.

    Kazakhstan and Iran Ministry of Foreign Affairs Foreign policy Diplomacy Middle East situation Astana
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
