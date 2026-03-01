Kazakh Deputy FM receives Iranian Ambassador
00:45, 5 March 2026
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Alibek Bakaev, received the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Akbar Joukar, Qazinform News Agency reports via the Kazakh MFA press service.
At the meeting on Wednesday, views on the current situation in the Middle East were exchanged.
Furthermore, the parties discussed issues of Kazakh-Iranian cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to the implementation of the agreements reached following high-level negotiations.
