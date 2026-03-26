EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh Deputy FM Konuspayev meets with outgoing Moldovan Ambassador Ştefan Gorda

    06:27, 26 March 2026

    Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Yermukhambet Konuspayev received Ambassador of Moldova to Kazakhstan Ştefan Gorda on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in the country, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    Kazakh Deputy FM Konuspayev meets with outgoing Moldovan Ambassador Ştefan Gorda
    Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

    During the meeting, the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation and mutual interest of the two countries in further deepening and expanding Kazakh-Moldovan relations were reaffirmed.

    In conclusion, the deputy minister expressed his appreciation to the outgoing ambassador for the constructive cooperation and his personal contribution to strengthening friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Moldova, and wished him success in his future professional endeavors.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh, UAE Foreign Ministers discuss regional developments over the phone. 

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Foreign policy Moldova Kazakhstan and Moldova Diplomacy Europe
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All