Kazakh Deputy FM Konuspayev meets with outgoing Moldovan Ambassador Ştefan Gorda

During the meeting, the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation and mutual interest of the two countries in further deepening and expanding Kazakh-Moldovan relations were reaffirmed.

In conclusion, the deputy minister expressed his appreciation to the outgoing ambassador for the constructive cooperation and his personal contribution to strengthening friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Moldova, and wished him success in his future professional endeavors.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh, UAE Foreign Ministers discuss regional developments over the phone.