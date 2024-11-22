Kazakh PM holds operational meeting over situation in Ukraine

Kazakh Defence Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov reported on the work to ensure the protection of the strategic and infrastructure objects. The Prime Minister set tasks to enhance the work of state bodies. Maintenance of stability, law and order, transport communication and critical infrastructure safety were prioritized at the meeting.

The Prime Minister assigned authorities to keep the execution of the Kazakh President’s tasks under control, to ensure security and to report on developments.

As earlier reported, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave the Prime Minister, the head of the Presidential Administration, heads of national security, defence and law enforcement agencies, and governors a task to take urgent measures to ensure the security of the basic military and civilian objects over the escalation of the situation in Ukraine.