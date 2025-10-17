Kazakh, Cypriot FMs hold telephone conversation

Minister Kombos congratulated his Kazakh counterpart on his recent appointment and expressed hope for maintaining a regular and constructive dialogue between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Cyprus.

Minister Kosherbayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to further strengthening its partnership with Cyprus, emphasizing the considerable potential for cooperation in such areas as transport, logistics, digitalization, agriculture, tourism, and education.

In this regard, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Cypriot cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian fields. They also exchanged views on pressing issues on the international agenda and cooperation within international and regional organizations.

For his part, Minister Kombos confirmed the readiness of the Cypriot side to deepen political dialogue, expand business contacts and exchanges, and noted Kazakhstan’s growing role as a key partner of Cyprus in Central Asia.

At the conclusion of the conversation, the foreign ministers reaffirmed their mutual commitment to maintaining a constructive dialogue and further strengthening the multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Cyprus.

