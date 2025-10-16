Kazakhstan, Oman eye expanding economic cooperation

The meeting was focused on preparation for the first meeting of the Kazakh-Omani Intergovernmental Commission, scheduled for December 2, 2025 in Muscat, the most promising areas of cooperation in the trade and economic sphere and joint actions to increase trade turnover between the two countries.

The Omani side expressed interest in Kazakhstani agricultural products and industrial goods, and also expressed its readiness to host delegations of ministries and departments, as well as entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan, in Muscat to familiarize with the needs and economic possibilities of both sides.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to prepare a set of proposals in order to enhance foreign trade relations for detailed discussion during the upcoming Kazakh-Omani Intergovernmental Commission.

Earlier, it was reported Astana Opera is to present Coppélia in Oman.