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    Kazakh Culture Minister highlights Shymkent’s tourism potential

    08:34, 15 April 2026

    During a working trip to Shymkent, Deputy Prime Minister-Culture and Information Minister of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva reviewed the development of public spaces and proposed new approaches to using urban areas, Qazinform News Agency cites the Government’s press service.

    Kazakh Culture Minister highlights Shymkent’s tourism potential
    Photo credit: gov.kz

    Aida Balayeva toured the Shymkent Citadel, museum exhibitions, stressing the importance of preserving historical heritage.

    Kazakh Culture Minister highlights Shymkent’s tourism potential
    Photo credit: gov.kz

    While visiting the ethno-village, she highlighted the need to develop such sites in a modern, creative, and innovative format, avoiding outdated approaches.

    The Minister also visited the Arbat Pedestrian Alley and got acquainted with projects in creative industries, gastronomy, and urban culture. She suggested establishing a youth employment center with updated job information and seasonal career guidance materials.

    Kazakh Culture Minister highlights Shymkent’s tourism potential
    Photo cerdit: gov.kz

    Utmost attention was paid to the development of a creative environment, support for young talents and building modern urban infrastructure that combines cultural heritage with innovation.

    Kazakh Culture Minister highlights Shymkent’s tourism potential
    Photo credit: gov.kz

    Earlier, Shymkent hosted an international gastronomic festival during Nauryz celebrations.

    Kazakhstan Shymkent Regions Government of Kazakhstan Tourism Culture Travel
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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