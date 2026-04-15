Kazakh Culture Minister highlights Shymkent’s tourism potential

Aida Balayeva toured the Shymkent Citadel, museum exhibitions, stressing the importance of preserving historical heritage.

Photo credit: gov.kz

While visiting the ethno-village, she highlighted the need to develop such sites in a modern, creative, and innovative format, avoiding outdated approaches.

The Minister also visited the Arbat Pedestrian Alley and got acquainted with projects in creative industries, gastronomy, and urban culture. She suggested establishing a youth employment center with updated job information and seasonal career guidance materials.

Photo cerdit: gov.kz

Utmost attention was paid to the development of a creative environment, support for young talents and building modern urban infrastructure that combines cultural heritage with innovation.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Earlier, Shymkent hosted an international gastronomic festival during Nauryz celebrations.