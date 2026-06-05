Kazakh culture and Dimash Qudaibergen’s artistry take center stage at school event in Poland

Representatives from educational institutions and community groups, along with Teresa Kąkol, a member of Dimash Qudaibergen’s Polish fan club, attended the event.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

At the meeting, attendees explored Kazakh culture, traditions, history, and recent achievements in the arts. Particular focus was placed on the Kazakh artist Dimash Qudaibergen, whose international success has heightened global interest in Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage.

Participants also learned about Dimash’s Polish fan club, which organizes projects to promote cultural exchange and strengthen humanitarian relations between Poland and Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

The organizers state that such events foster greater mutual understanding and collaboration between countries in education, culture, and the arts.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that on May 30, the documentary film Al Compás de Su Voz, dedicated to the artistry of Dimash Qudaibergen and his Spanish fan community, premiered in Madrid.