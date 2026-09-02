Kazakh Cultural Center in Beijing marks its first anniversary  

The opening ceremony on September 2, 2025, was attended by President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev, who highlighted the center’s importance in strengthening the spiritual ties between the two nations.

Photo credit: Berik Tabynbayev / Kazinform

Located in the “21st Century” building, the 620‑square‑meter facility features exhibitions of historical artifacts, archaeological finds, traditional musical instruments, national jewelry, paintings, and books. It also houses classrooms for Kazakh language, music, and art, as well as a library with works by Kazakh authors, including a central exhibit dedicated to poet and philosopher Abai.

Photo credit: Berik Tabynbayev / Kazinform

From its opening, the center has served as a platform for cultural dialogue and humanitarian exchange. Over the past year, it has hosted roundtables, youth competitions, language contests, celebrations of Abai Day and Nauryz, photo exhibitions, chess tournaments, togyzkumalak master classes, and presentations of Kazakh literature and constitutional reforms.

Photo credit: Berik Tabynbayev / Kazinform

“We organized about 50 cultural and educational events in areas such as science, education, popularization of the Kazakh language, and presentation of our historical and modern heritage. More than 20,000 guests visited the center, with NAURYZFEST drawing 7,000 participants,” said Botagoz Syrgabaeva, Director of the Kazakhstan Cultural Center in Beijing.

Photo credit: Berik Tabynbayev / Kazinform

She noted the center’s growing digital presence, with 5,000 subscribers across Chinese platforms WeChat, Douyin, Xiaohongshu, and Weibo, and over one million views of its content.

Photo credit: Berik Tabynbayev / Kazinform

Looking ahead, Syrgabaeva emphasized ambitious plans to expand outreach, including translating and promoting Kazakh literature in Chinese, offering online Kazakh language and dombra lessons, and strengthening partnerships with Chinese libraries, universities, and cultural institutes.

Photo credit: Berik Tabynbayev / Kazinform

“It is fundamentally important for us to launch formats that will allow as many Chinese residents as possible to become more closely acquainted with Kazakhstan’s culture, traditions, and modern achievements,” she stressed.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Acting Minister of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan Sayasat Nurbek held talks today with a delegation from the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST).