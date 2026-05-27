Kazakh citizenship renunciation requests plummet 40-fold in 8 years – Karin

The meeting addressed acquiring and renouncing Kazakhstan citizenship, according to the Akorda press service.

Following the meeting, the Commission will submit a proposal to the Head of State to grant citizenship to 305 individuals. It will also recommend approving the applications of 43 people seeking to renounce their Kazakhstan citizenship.

The State Counselor emphasized that the downward trend in the number of people wishing to renounce citizenship has continued in recent years.

Photo credit: Akorda

Over the past eight years, the number of applications to renounce Kazakhstan citizenship has decreased nearly 40-fold. In 2019, there were 1,700 applications; in 2020 — 944; in 2021 — 123; in 2022 — 114; in 2023 — 107; in 2024 — 77; in 2025 — 68; and this year — 43 cases.

It was noted that Kazakhstanis' confidence in the country's stable development and the President's socio-economic and political direction is reflected in the declining number of renunciation requests. Sociological data confirms this: 84.4% of citizens believe the country is moving in the right direction, according to an April 2026 survey by the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, State Counselor Erlan Karin chaired a meeting to review progress on a multi-volume academic edition on the history of Kazakhstan.