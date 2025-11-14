Kazakh-Chinese investment and trade-economic cooperation discussed in Beijing

The press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday that as part of his working visit to China, Murat Nurtleu, Assistant to the Kazakh President for International Investment and Trade Cooperation held meetings with the leadership of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Commerce, and National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

At the meeting with Wang Yi, member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Nurtleu stated that under the guidance of the leaders of the two countries, bilateral relations have reached a qualitatively new level. Kazakhstan intends to consistently advance joint trade, economic, and investment cooperation, expand interaction within the One Belt, One Road initiative, and strengthen the eternal comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

Wang Yi, in turn, expressed readiness to further deepen cooperation with Kazakhstan on key areas of trade and economic coordination, including energy, transport connectivity, as well as the development of cooperation in new fields such as nuclear energy and artificial intelligence.

While meeting Wang Wentao, Minister of Commerce of the PRC, issues of increasing mutual trade volumes, expanding supplies of Kazakh products, diversifying the range of exported goods, developing cooperation in e-commerce, and eliminating barriers and ‘bottlenecks’ in mutual trade were discussed.

A meeting was also held with Zhou Haibing, Vice Chairman of China’s NDRC, during which issues of investment cooperation, industrial cooperation and digital technologies, interaction within the Belt and Road initiative, and strengthening transport connectivity were considered.

During the visit, Nurtleu also held a number of meetings with Chinese business representatives, discussing the supply of Kazakh agricultural products and the implementation of joint projects in agriculture, metallurgy, transport and logistics, digital technologies, and artificial intelligence.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan and China advance a USD200mln cement plant project in Aktobe region.