Kazakh-Chinese border bottlenecks: Senator proposes consular office in Khorgos

The MP noted that Khorgos remains a strategically vital hub for Kazakhstan's transit infrastructure, facilitating the development of international transport corridors under the Nurly Zhol Program and the Belt and Road Initiative.

However, the senator emphasized that despite positive growth, a recent site visit by Senate members revealed systemic issues.

"We believe it necessary to consider establishing a specialized consular representative office of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the city of Khorgos, and, at the intergovernmental level, to explore the possibility for Kazakhstani drivers to cross the border freely, both with and without cargo," Aldashev stated.

Besides, he called for including the Khorgos International Center for Boundary Cooperation in the list of state border checkpoints. He also proposed initiating projects for creating direct railway and highway links between the special economic zones of Kazakhstan and China. The senator believes these measures will help redistribute traffic flows and reduce the current logistical burden.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that 32 projects with the creation of 2,000 jobs were completed in Khorgos SEZ.