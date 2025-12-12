32 projects with creation of up to 2,000 jobs completed in Khorgos SEZ

32 more projects, according to the governor, are in the stage of implementation.

The governor announced infrastructure upgrades as part of a major push to increase the efficiency of the Khorgos International Center for Cross-Border Cooperation. Those improvements include the launch of the second baggage terminal, FaceID rollout, and integration with government agencies’ info systems. In addition, the Kazpost company began delivering goods via the Center.

These efforts led to the number of people visiting the Center increasing twofold to up to 5,000 people per day. In order to increase the capacity of Nur zholy, the heavy vehicle bypass was constructed. It is also planned to divert passenger cars away from Khorgos to help relieve traffic flow and increase the capacity of Nur zholy by 30-40%, said Issabayev at a press briefing at the Central Communication Service.

The governor also said the runway of Usharal Airport was also reconstructed in the region. This year, a new automobile customs checkpoint Alakol was opened and the second railway tracks on the Dostyk-Moiynty section were built, he added.

