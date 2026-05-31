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    Kazakh children join Chess Friendship Cup in Beijing

    07:13, 31 May 2026

    The Kazakh Cultural Center in Beijing hosted the first Children’s Friendship Cup chess tournament, dedicated to International Children’s Day, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh children join Chess Friendship Cup in Beijing
    Photo credit: Berik Tabynbayev/ Kazinform

    About 40 young players from six countries took part in the tournament.

    Among them were children from China and the embassies of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, the U.S., and Uzbekistan.

    Kazakh children join Chess Friendship Cup in Beijing
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Organizers emphasized the role of youth and cultural exchanges, calling chess a “universal language of international communication.”

    Kazakh Sofia Raiymkhanova claimed the Best Female Player title.

    Kazakh children join Chess Friendship Cup in Beijing
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Igor Shmelev took the first place, followed by Liu Sichen and Daniyal Sabitov.

    All participants received diplomas and gifts.

    It was organized by the Kazakh Cultural Center in Beijing, Zhiyi Fangzhou Sports & Culture Co., Ltd., Yijia International Chess Club (Beijing) with the support of the Kazakh Embassy in China.

    Noteworthy, Kazakhstan's Assaubayeva beats Ju Wenjun at Norway Chess Women 2026.

    Chess Sport Kazakhstan China Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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