Kazakh children join Chess Friendship Cup in Beijing

About 40 young players from six countries took part in the tournament.

Among them were children from China and the embassies of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, the U.S., and Uzbekistan.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Organizers emphasized the role of youth and cultural exchanges, calling chess a “universal language of international communication.”

Kazakh Sofia Raiymkhanova claimed the Best Female Player title.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Igor Shmelev took the first place, followed by Liu Sichen and Daniyal Sabitov.

All participants received diplomas and gifts.

It was organized by the Kazakh Cultural Center in Beijing, Zhiyi Fangzhou Sports & Culture Co., Ltd., Yijia International Chess Club (Beijing) with the support of the Kazakh Embassy in China.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan's Assaubayeva beats Ju Wenjun at Norway Chess Women 2026.