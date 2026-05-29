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    Kazakhstan's Assaubayeva beats Ju Wenjun at Norway Chess Women 2026

    10:47, 29 May 2026

    Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva successfully played her fourth-round match at the Norway Chess Women 2026 tournament in Oslo, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    chess, Assaubayeva
    Photo credit: KazChess

    Assaubayeva faced reigning women's world champion Ju Wenjun. The game ended in a draw, after which the winner was determined in an Armageddon.

    In the tiebreaker, Assaubayeva, playing with the white pieces, secured victory in 6 minutes and 23 seconds. She earned 1.5 points for the round, bringing her total to 7 points.

    After four rounds, the Kazakh chess player continues to lead the Norway Chess Women 2026 standings.

    Kazakhstan Chess Youth of Kazakhstan Society Sport
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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