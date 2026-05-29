Kazakhstan's Assaubayeva beats Ju Wenjun at Norway Chess Women 2026

Assaubayeva faced reigning women's world champion Ju Wenjun. The game ended in a draw, after which the winner was determined in an Armageddon.

In the tiebreaker, Assaubayeva, playing with the white pieces, secured victory in 6 minutes and 23 seconds. She earned 1.5 points for the round, bringing her total to 7 points.

After four rounds, the Kazakh chess player continues to lead the Norway Chess Women 2026 standings.