"Karel Geraerts is Ordabasy's new head coach. Former coach of Union, Schalke, and Reims," club co-owner and ambassador Beibit Alibekov wrote on social media.

Geraerts managed Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise for 57 matches, guiding the club to the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals. He later took charge of German club Schalke for 33 games. His most recent stint was at France's Reims, where he coached 40 matches until May 2026.

The appointment follows a historic 2026 campaign in which FC Ordabasy won the first national double in club history under Moldovan coach Andrei Martin. Ordabasy captured the Kazakhstan Premier League title and routed Kyzylorda's Kaisar 4–1 in the Kazakhstan Cup final in Turkistan.