FC Ordabasy secures KPL title for the second time in its history

The title was confirmed after the 29th-round match between Aktobe and Almaty's Kairat ended in a 2-2 draw.

The match was played at the Central Stadium in Aktobe.

After dropping points, Kairat lost any mathematical chance of catching up with Ordabasy. With one round left in the championship, the Shymkent club leads the Almaty side by four points.

Ordabasy thus becomes Kazakhstan football champion for the second time in its history. The club previously won the title in 2023.

In the final, 30th round of the championship on Oct. 31, Ordabasy will play away against Pavlodar's Irtysh.

Earlier, Elimai beat Ulytau in a Kazakhstan Premier League match.

As previously reported, Almaty's Kairat suffered a 5-1 home defeat against Greek side Panathinaikos in their second UEFA Conference League match.