According to the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee, the two sides discussed prospects for expanding Kazakhstan–India civil aviation cooperation, broadening international flight connections, and strengthening ties between their aviation authorities.

Kazakhstan and India currently operate 18 flights a week across several routes:

Almaty–Delhi: 12 weekly flights, including seven operated by Air Astana

Almaty–Mumbai: three weekly flights, two of them operated by Air Astana

Astana–Goa: one weekly flight on SCAT

Almaty–Goa: two weekly flights operated by SCAT and FlyArystan

Kazakh carriers have expressed interest in flying to Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The Indian side preliminarily signaled readiness to expand flights to Hyderabad. Following the meeting, both sides agreed to hold air services talks soon.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan targets direct flights to boost air links with Singapore.