Kazakh capital’s population could reach 2.4 mln by 2035

He said Astana is developing a new master plan to expand the city’s infrastructure.

The number of current permanent residents stands at 1.7 million. Daily inflow to the city hits over 200,000 commuters from nearby towns such as Kosshy, Talapker, Koyandy, Arshaly, and Nurinsky district. Some 60-70,000 people arrive in Astana from Kosshy only.

Around 100,000 people live and work in the capital without registration. In total, nearly 2 million people are present in Astana on a daily basis.

Photo credit: Diyar Beksultanov

The mayor said a revised city general plan will be adopted within two to three months. It includes the development of social facilities and urban infrastructure to meet the needs of the growing population.

Besides, Zhenis Kassymbek assured that Astana currently has no shortage of drinking water. A third pumping and filtration station has been completed, securing supply for the next 3–4 years.

Photo credit: Diyar Beksultanov

A new project is underway to build a water pipeline from the Satpayev Canal (Irtysh–Karaganda), expected to finish by 2028–2029.

This will add a fourth station, covering the city’s needs for another 10 years and fully resolving water supply issues.

As of April 1, 2026, Kazakhstan’s population reached 20,547,909, growing by 0.23%. or 48,087 people since the beginning of the year.