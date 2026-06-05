Kazakh capital’s budget to increase up to 1.48 trillion tenge

The revenue plan has been raised to 111.4 billion tenge, of which 86.4 billion will come from additional tax receipts.

She stated Astana’s economy continues to grow at an average rate of 10%. Population growth averages 7.5%. Construction activity rose by 8.2%, transport and logistics by 30%, and trade by 3%.

Since the beginning of the year, the number of subsidized public transport routes increased to 110, with passenger traffic up 12%. Roadworks will cover 30 km, with another 7.6 km under construction.

Energy and utilities projects are underway to boost heat generation capacity by 1,000 gigacalories per hour and electricity output by 423 megavolt-amperes. Construction of water treatment facilities and a technical water pipeline will also continue.

She announced an additional 18.3 billion tenge will be allocated for landscaping, sanitation, and greening, including LRT stations and city outskirts.

Aizhan Tugelbayeva emphasized that the additional expenditures were formed based on the city’s urgent needs, strategic development goals, instructions from the President and Government, as well as proposals from deputies of the city maslikhat and members of the public council.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan exceeded state budget revenue target.