Kazakh capital to plant over 1.1 mln trees, shrubs and flowers

The planting campaign includes 70,000 trees, more than 600,000 ornamental flowering shrubs, 40,000 hedge plants and over 400,000 perennial flowers across all six districts of the Kazakh capital.

Astana currently has more than 4 million green plantings within the city and another 14 million in the former Green Belt area, which was renamed a forest park zone earlier this year.

Since the beginning of 2026, the city has planted more than 700,000 green spaces, including 21,000 trees and 303,000 ornamental shrubs. An additional 204,000 plantings are scheduled for the autumn season.

City authorities said priority is being given to large mature trees and perennial shrubs selected to withstand Astana’s climate. The most commonly planted species include poplar, elm, maple, pine and willow.

Greening efforts are extending beyond parks and squares to major roads and riverfront areas. A new park cluster is being developed along the Yesil River, linking recreational zones such as the Presidential Park, the Park of Peace and Reconciliation and the Triathlon Park.

Officials also highlighted ongoing urban improvement projects, including the Mynzhyldyk Alley, Greenline Boulevard expansion, landscaping around Nurly Zhol railway station and the construction of a bicycle path along the LRT corridor on Kabanbay Batyr Avenue.

Over the past several years, nearly 500 public and residential courtyard spaces have been upgraded across the capital. Officials noted that this summer’s unusually hot weather required more frequent watering of trees and other green areas.

As written before, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign and planted a tree at the Presidential Park in Astana alongside activists and volunteers in furtherance of the Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign.