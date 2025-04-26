Kazakh capital to plant 1,400 trees today

1,400 trees will be planted in the city today.

Photo credit: gov.kz

500 trees were already planted along the Tashenov Street near the Yessil River bank in Baikonur district on some 3 hectares of land. Agronomists will tend each planted tree. All the trees were raised at a special nursery garden.

Photo credit: Karina Kushchanova/Kazinform

Activists of Baikonur district, the military of the Kazakh National Guard and locals took an active part in the tree planting and cleanup campaign.

Earlier, the Kazakh President calls everyone to join Taza Qazaqstan campaign.