Kazakh capital to plant 1,400 trees today
13:19, 26 April 2025
The citywide cleanup took place in the Kazakh capital today as part of the nationwide Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign, Kazinform News Agency reports.
1,400 trees will be planted in the city today.
500 trees were already planted along the Tashenov Street near the Yessil River bank in Baikonur district on some 3 hectares of land. Agronomists will tend each planted tree. All the trees were raised at a special nursery garden.
Activists of Baikonur district, the military of the Kazakh National Guard and locals took an active part in the tree planting and cleanup campaign.
