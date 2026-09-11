Kazakh capital to host major global energy forum

Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov met with Saudi Ambassador Faisal Al-Qahtani to discuss organizational issues and broader energy cooperation.

Photo credit: Energy Ministry

Topics included collaboration within OPEC+, development of renewable energy, and adoption of green technologies.

The Minister said Kazakhstan views the upcoming congress as a platform to promote priority energy projects, expand business contacts, and strengthen international cooperation in the oil and gas sector.

Photo credit: Energy Ministry

Following the talks, Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia reaffirmed their interest in deepening energy partnership and pursuing joint initiatives.

Notably, Kazakhstan has been an active member of the World Petroleum Council since 2008, hosting several leadership meetings in Astana.

In June 2024, Astana was unanimously chosen as the venue for the 2028 WPC Energy Congress.

Earlier, Kazakh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov met with Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh Al-Jasser. During the meeting, the two sides welcomed the signing on 26 August 2026 of the Agreement between the Governments of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Air Services, emphasizing its importance for further strengthening bilateral ties.