Astana to host 8th General Assembly of Asian Paralympic Committee

More than 120 delegates from 45 Asian countries – heads of national Paralympic committees, representatives of international sports organizations, as well as Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) - are expected to join the event to be held for the first time in Central Asia.

The Assembly will feature plenary sessions and working meetings, discussion of the relevant issues of Paralympic sports development in the region, presentation of programs and initiatives by participating countries.

In addition, the Asian Awards 2025 award ceremony will be heldto honor achievements in Paralympic movement. A cultural program and excursions will be organized as well.

A number of agreements on cooperation and exchange of experience are planned to be signed.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and China plan to enhance cooperation in Paralympic sports.