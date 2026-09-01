Kazakh capital to host 5 km Night Run

The mass run will bring together 1,700 people as part of the Law and Order principle. It will start at 08:00 p.m. at the Triathlon Park.

According to the organizers, online registration for the race opens September 2 at reg.elordasport.kz.

Participation in the Night Run is free of charge.

Registered participants can collect their bib numbers and lottery tickets on September 5 from 05:30 p.m. to 07:30 p.m. at the Triathlon Park.

The event promotes a healthy lifestyle and encourages residents to engage in regular sports activities.

Night runs offer a unique atmosphere, combining fitness with leisure and community spirit.

In the first half of 2026, Astana hosted 21 runs and marathons and 5 cycling races, reflecting the city’s growing interest in mass sports.

It should be noted, Kazakh athlete took bronze at Seven Lakes 2026 ECO Half Marathon in Tajikistan.