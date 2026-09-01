Kazakh capital to host 5 km Night Run
The Kazakh capital will host the Night Run with a distance of 5 km on September 5, Qazinform News Agency cites the city administration’s press service.
The mass run will bring together 1,700 people as part of the Law and Order principle. It will start at 08:00 p.m. at the Triathlon Park.
According to the organizers, online registration for the race opens September 2 at reg.elordasport.kz.
Participation in the Night Run is free of charge.
Registered participants can collect their bib numbers and lottery tickets on September 5 from 05:30 p.m. to 07:30 p.m. at the Triathlon Park.
The event promotes a healthy lifestyle and encourages residents to engage in regular sports activities.
Night runs offer a unique atmosphere, combining fitness with leisure and community spirit.
In the first half of 2026, Astana hosted 21 runs and marathons and 5 cycling races, reflecting the city’s growing interest in mass sports.
It should be noted, Kazakh athlete took bronze at Seven Lakes 2026 ECO Half Marathon in Tajikistan.