Kazakh capital to host 2027 World Judo Championships

International Judo Federation (IJF) General Secretary Lisa Allan handed over the flag to Kazakhstan Judo Federation President Kuanyshbek Yessekeev after receiving it from Azerbaijan Judo Federation Vice President Elnur Mammadli.

Photo credit: The Kazakhstan Judo Federation

The 2027 World Judo Championships will be held in Astana on June 7-14, offering athletes an opportunity to earn valuable ranking points toward qualification for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Yessekeev highlighted the significance of hosting the championships for Kazakh sports, noting that the event would open up new opportunities for the development of judo in the country.

Photo credit: The Kazakhstan Judo Federation

“Hosting the World Judo Championships is a major milestone for Kazakh sports and a sign of the international sporting community’s confidence in our country. It is both a great honor and a serious responsibility. Our goal is to ensure that the championships are held to the highest organizational standards and meet all the requirements of the International Judo Federation,” Yessekeev said.

Kazakhstan will host the World Judo Championships for the second time in its history, having previously staged the event in 2015.

Photo credit: The Kazakhstan Judo Federation

The country also hosted the prestigious Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam for four consecutive years, from 2023 through 2026. The tournament is part of the IJF's official competition calendar and plays an important role in Olympic qualification.

Hosting international competitions of this caliber reflects Kazakhstan's growing standing in world judo and demonstrates its readiness to stage major global sporting events.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Almaty would host the World Tennis General Assembly on October 10-13.