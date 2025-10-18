Kazakh capital to hold Week of National Animated Films

The event is organized by the Kazakhanimation creative alliance under the Shaken Aimanov KazakhFilm Film Studio.

Audiences will enjoy a selection of the best works of Kazakh animation, including both digitized classics and new projects.

It offers a unique opportunity to explore the artistic vision of Kazakh directors and the evolution of modern Kazakh animation.

Its program helps immerse in the atmosphere of national animation and enjoy the best works of the Kazakh film directors.

The Week of National Animated Films will be held at the Kazakhstan Central Concert Hall and start at 04:00 pm.

Admission is free.

Earlier, it was announced that the first animated film about the football club Kairat will be released in Kazakh, English, and Chinese.

It is worth reminding, Kazakh animated film Altyn adam wins audience award at Children’s Film Festival in Jordan.