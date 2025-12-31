Kazakhstan builds 655 rural healthcare facilities

The project, initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, focuses on three key objectives, namely, expanding the network of primary healthcare organizations in rural areas, ensuring timely emergency medical assistance and strengthening staffing in rural medical institutions.

According to the Ministry, the construction plan for 2023–2025 included first-aid medical points, rural medical posts, and outpatient clinics. All 655 facilities have now been completed, including 99 facilities in 2023, 361 facilities in 2024 and 195 facilities in 2025.

The new buildings replace outdated infrastructure and provide medical services to settlements that previously lacked primary healthcare.

Besides, the modernization of 32 district hospitals into multidisciplinary central hospitals is underway countrywide. Some facilities have already completed construction and installation work, while others are undergoing reconstruction, extensions, and major repairs.

The first objective of the national project to establish a rural primary healthcare network has been fully achieved.

As reported in June, 91.3 billion tenge was spent on the implementation of the Modernization of Rural Healthcare national project, with 460 facilities already built. Another 195 healthcare facilities are set to be completed and 32 multifunctional central district hospitals are planned to be modernized by the end of 2025.